Sudan: Defense Minister Briefs Ambassadors On Recent Incidents

Khartoum — The Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Jamal Omar, with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Military Intelligence Department, presented briefing Wednesday to the diplomatic missions accredited in Sudan on the incidents that took place in some areas in the state of Khartoum in addition to some limited areas outside the capital.

The Minister indicated that the incidents came as a result of the application of Article 35 of the Constitutional Document, which stipulates the restructuring of the security forces, including the national intelligence service, and that the incidents that took place Tuesday were caused by members of the Operations Department of the national intelligence service, noting that it was a combatant unit.

He went on to say that after the transformation that took place in the country, it had to be dismantled and restructured so that the national intelligence service is only be specialized in gathering information.

The Minister explained that the personnel of those forces have been given the choice to either integrate them into the Army or the Rapid Support Forces or to have them demobilized, and that most of them have chosen the last option.

He noted that a committee headed by the head of the national intelligence service started explaining the procedures of the demobilization process and presenting of the end of service benefits. However, members of the Operations Department refused to receive it as it was not rewarding for them, and they started to block roads using light and medium weapons at Kafouri area in Khartoum North and Riyadh, and Soba in Khartoum and Karari area in Omdurman, noting that these areas house the camps of the Operations Department.

As a result of these movements, a joint unit of the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces moved to contain the situation and started peaceful negotiations with the members of the Operations Department but they were not successful as the members of the Operations Department started to shoot indiscriminately.

The Minister affirmed that these incidents were dealt with decisively and controlled in all parts of the country, affirming that such incidents will not stop the march of peaceful transformation in the country and will not affect the course of constructive cooperation between the military and civil components in Sudan and the peaceful democratic transformation.

For his part, the dean of the diplomatic corps, Ambassador Mohamed Maa Al-Enein Ibrahim, the ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Sudan, expressed on behalf of the ambassadors accredited to Sudan, thanks for the briefing and affirmed the support of the diplomatic missions to Sudan for the success of the transitional period and the democratic transformation in the country.