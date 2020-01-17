Sudan: Al Taayehi - Peace Is Possible but Not Easy

Juba — Government Delegation Spokesman to Juba Peace Talks Mohamed Hasan AL Taayeshi said reaching peace with all parties is possible but not that easy.

AL Taayeshi added Thursday in statement from Juba that halting war has a price to be paid by the negotiating parties and partners as well.

Eventually he, affirmed transitional government willingness to pay the price of peace. However, he pointed out that other parties and partner's willingness was also represented an importance factor for reaching genuine peace.

Al Taayeshi stressed that the two delegations of the government and Darfur movements discussed Thursday issues related to Darfur track particularly land dossier which he said it was an issue connected to an old dispute. But he affirmed negotiators of the two teams have gone far on the dossier.

On power track Al Taayeshi highlighted that a technical committee is studying some issues predicting possible breakthrough provided that a progress was made on land and power on Darfur track.

South Sudan president's adviser and mediator of peace Tut Gulwak affirms that "whatsoever a difficult road to peace is we will reach it."