Sudan: Hamdouk Reassures Citizens, Renews Confidence On Army

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdouk has renewed confidence in the Armed Forceds and the other regular forces and their ability to control any situation as they did with the recent insurgency of the Operation Department of the National Intelligence Service, in some areas in Khartoum, who had led violent protest against after services compensations offered by the concerned authorities.

The Prime Minister tweeted, Tuesday, on his official website reassuring the Sudanese citizens that the incidents that took place, on Tuesday, were under full control.

"It will not stop our procession and will not cause us to retreat from the goals of the revolution" Hamdouk tweeted.

He underlined that the current situation shows the need for the ongoing partnership between the militay and civilian components within the government so as to realize the major goals of December revolution.

The Cabinet has earlier issued statement read by the Minister of Culture and Information and the Government's Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih on background of the recent rebellion of the Public Intelligence Service unit in Khartoum.

Saleh stressed that some of the security units rushed to the streets , blocked some roads and erected barricades in Khartoum State and fired in the air, indicating that the General Intelligence Service had issued a decision to demobilize the Operations Unit after the amendment that occurred in the law of security body , transforming it into a body for collecting and analyzing information only.

The Minister said that the insurgency took place in Kafoury neighborhoods of Khartoum North, Soba and the headquarters of the Operations Unit, east of Khartoum International Airport.

He indicated that a limited protest movement occurred in the city of Obeid.