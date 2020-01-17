Sudan: Hamdouk Reassures Citizens, Renews Confidence On Army

16 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdouk has renewed confidence in the Armed Forceds and the other regular forces and their ability to control any situation as they did with the recent insurgency of the Operation Department of the National Intelligence Service, in some areas in Khartoum, who had led violent protest against after services compensations offered by the concerned authorities.

The Prime Minister tweeted, Tuesday, on his official website reassuring the Sudanese citizens that the incidents that took place, on Tuesday, were under full control.

"It will not stop our procession and will not cause us to retreat from the goals of the revolution" Hamdouk tweeted.

He underlined that the current situation shows the need for the ongoing partnership between the militay and civilian components within the government so as to realize the major goals of December revolution.

The Cabinet has earlier issued statement read by the Minister of Culture and Information and the Government's Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih on background of the recent rebellion of the Public Intelligence Service unit in Khartoum.

Saleh stressed that some of the security units rushed to the streets , blocked some roads and erected barricades in Khartoum State and fired in the air, indicating that the General Intelligence Service had issued a decision to demobilize the Operations Unit after the amendment that occurred in the law of security body , transforming it into a body for collecting and analyzing information only.

The Minister said that the insurgency took place in Kafoury neighborhoods of Khartoum North, Soba and the headquarters of the Operations Unit, east of Khartoum International Airport.

He indicated that a limited protest movement occurred in the city of Obeid.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.