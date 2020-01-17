Sudan: Minister of Defense Commends UNAMID Roles

Khartoum — Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Jamal Omar has lauded activities being carried out by the Joint Unite Nations - African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) to keep peace and stability in Darfur

This came during meeting with the UNAMID Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo.

Let. Gen. Omar commended UNAMD for considering its work agreement throughout its operations in Darfur as well as the UNAMIAD role in the ongoing peace talks in Juba for achievement of comprehensive peace in Sudan

He reaffirmed meeting demand of UNAMID for protecting the mission by the government of Sudan until end of its mandate..

The Minister said tribal disputes erupted in the Red Sea and Al-Genaina as well as looting the UNAMID super camp in Nyala, South Darfur State found concern from the federal government.

Mamabolo, for his part, lauded professionalism of the Sudanese Armed Forces and other regular forces in achieving peace , particularly in dealing properly with unrests occurred in the Red Sea and, Al-Genaina and Khartoum.

He reaffirmed role of the federal government in resolution of these issues which affect security and stability as well as management of these different crises with high concern.

The UNAMID Joint Representative said that the UN and AU directed provision of all types of support to Sudan in this stage.