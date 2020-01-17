Kenya: Muhiddin Ready to Steer Bandari Ship

16 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Bandari caretaker coach Twahir Muhiddin is confident the team will rediscover it's form in good time.

The experienced tactician, who was appointed to replace Bernard Mwalala after a series of disappointing performances this season, says the biggest hurdle at the moment is bringing back the confidence in the players.

"What the team is going through is not abnormal in football. Football cycles happen -at a point a team declines, but what matters is how they come out from the bad cycle. The players need to be relaxed mentally and physically in order to get back that confidence and that's what I am working on at the moment," the former Harambee Stars coach said.

"After the team exited the Caf Confederation Cup it has really dropped down, but it's something that we are working on and I believe the team will get back to its winning ways.

Bandari have three tough back-to-back Kenyan Premier League matches lined up against champions Gor Mahia, KCB and Posta Rangers lined up, but Muhiddin believes the team will pick positive results.

"We have ample time to get our house back in order and I am confident we will do well," he said.

Muhiddin has been serving as the technical director prior to being appointed as the coach on interim basis.

