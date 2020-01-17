Kenya: Relief Floods Drought-Hit Locals After Embu Dam Commissioning

Residents of the arid Kanyuari village in Mbeere who have been experiencing severe drought over the years were Thursday relieved following the commissioning of the Sh16.7 million Kithiru-Kiruire Earth dam by the government.

The dam meant to alleviate drought will benefit 2,500 residents who have been undergoing untold suffering for decades during dry periods.

The project, officially commissioned by the chairman of National Drought Management Authority, Mr Raphael Nzomo during a ceremony at Evurore ward, attracted high ranking government officials from Nairobi and the area.

It has been funded by European Union, the National government, Embu County and the local community.

ALLEVIATING DROUGHT

Mr Nzomo stressed that the dam is a drought preparedness project and called on the beneficiaries to make maximum use of it without squabbling to uplift their living standards.

He also noted that 20,000 domestic animals belonging to the community from the area which have been dying during drought will benefit from the project.

He said the government was committed to ensuring eradication of drought in all arid areas across the country.

Embu Deputy Governor David Kariuki lauded the government for its speedy implementation of the project.

RELIEVED LOCALS

" We are happy for this kind of development and I'm urging the government to come up with many more such dams in the region especially in areas where water is scarce," he stated.

The residents who have been trekking for more than 20 kilometres in search of water for their domestic use, narrated how they starved when crops failed and their animals perished due to drought.

" We shall now be able to grow crops for survival and water our animals when dry spell sets in," Dorothy Igoki, a resident said.

The dam holds 50,000 cubic metres of water, estimated to be sufficient for the targeted beneficiaries.