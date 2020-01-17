Zimbabwe: Anthrax Affects 33 in Bikita

16 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Mswazie

Masvingo — The number of people diagnosed with anthrax which hit Bikita last week has risen from 28 to 33 while cattle deaths rose to 40 from 24, an official has confirmed.

The outbreak hit Bikita District in Masvingo last week causing loss of livestock and a threat to human life.

In an interview yesterday Bikita District Development Coordinator Mr Bernard Hadzirambwi said Government has availed vaccines to administer on animals in affected areas.

"Government has availed 5 000 vaccines and the personnel from the Department of Veterinary Services, are on the ground on a vaccination mission," said Mr Hadzirambwi.

He hailed the Government for providing vaccines, but said there was need to cover more areas.

"We have Wards 9, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 24 that have been hit by this outbreak, but the vaccines received so far cannot cover all these areas. We need another batch of 7000 vaccines for the job at hand but we are however, happy that Government is doing something to salvage the situation.

"We also appeal to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to chip in and assist in this regard before farmers lose their herd. I also reiterate that people should desist from eating uninspected beef," he said.

Provincial veterinary officer Dr Ernest Dzimwasha said: "We also are doing our routine vaccination of cattle at dip tanks. As I speak there are officers who have vaccinated 14 000 cattle in Gutu and we look forward to vaccinating another 7 000 cattle in Bikita. We are monitoring the situation."

Read the original article on The Herald.

