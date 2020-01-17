Gambia: 'APRC to Stage Protest With or Without Permit'

Jammeh's supporters want the government to guarantee the former ruler's right to return.

The deputy spokesperson of Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) has said that the party will stage its planned protest scheduled for 16 Jan. 2016 with or without a permit.

In an interview with The Point, Dodou Jah said they have submitted their permit request to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) but they are yet to hear anything from the police.

"We have contacted the police about our permit issue, but we do not hear from them still now. But I can tell you that we are not going to postpone our planned protest for today," he said.

The party has applied for a police permit to hold a protest in demand of former president Yahya Jammeh's return. According to the party, Jammeh had an agreement with UN, ECOWAS and AU that he could return to The Gambia at any time he wish. The party is therefore planning a protest for the implementation of that agreement.

Mr. Jah, however, told Foroyaa that their permit request was under process, but on Wednesday, he said they would carry out their planned protest.