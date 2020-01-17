Gambia: Falcons Collapse in 2nd Division

16 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Falcons, Tuesday collapsed in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league after losing to Red Hawks 1-0 in the week-six encounter, played at the Banjul Mini Stadium.

The Abuko based-team were topping the country's second tier table with 10 points before tussling with Hawks feeder team, who drew 1-1 with Gunjur United.

Red Hawks snatched maximum points after scoring one goal without Falcons replying to gather 8 points in six league outings. Falcons grabbed 10 points after six league matches despite their slender defeat to Red Hawks.

Meanwhile, relegated side PSV Wellingara beat Gunjur United 2-1 at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium. Jam City defeated Second Infantry Battalion 1-0 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

Latrikunda United drew goalless with Immigration at the Independence Stadium on the same day.

