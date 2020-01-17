Gambia: Falcons Collapse in 2nd Division

Falcons, Tuesday collapsed in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league after losing to Red Hawks 1-0 in the week-six encounter, played at the Banjul Mini Stadium.

The Abuko based-team were topping the country's second tier table with 10 points before tussling with Hawks feeder team, who drew 1-1 with Gunjur United.

Red Hawks snatched maximum points after scoring one goal without Falcons replying to gather 8 points in six league outings. Falcons grabbed 10 points after six league matches despite their slender defeat to Red Hawks.

Meanwhile, relegated side PSV Wellingara beat Gunjur United 2-1 at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium. Jam City defeated Second Infantry Battalion 1-0 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

Latrikunda United drew goalless with Immigration at the Independence Stadium on the same day.