Burkina Faso/Gambia: Gambia U-20 Women Team Leaves for Ouagadougou Prior to World Cup Tie With B/ Faso

Gambia U-20 women's national team will today leave Banjul for Ouagadougou ahead of their FIFA women's World Cup qualifiers first-leg tie away to Burkina Faso this Saturday.
The young women Scorpions Monday camped at the Football Hotel in Yundum with eighteen players and nine officials before their departure to Ouagadougou.
The players and officials travelled to Ouagadougou for the first-leg qualifiers.
Matty Manga (G) - Abuko Utd
Mariama Sanyang - Abuko Utd
Fatou Sowe - Abuko Utd
Mam Drammeh -Abuko Utd
Bintou Ceesay - Interior
Catherine Jatta - Interior
Fatou Lowe - Interior
Fatoumatta Sowe - Interior
Fatou Sonko - Interior
Aminata Darboe (G)- Interior
Kumba Kuyateh -Red Scorpion
Fatou Fatty - Red Scorpion
Penda Colley- Red Scorpion
Ola Buwaro - Red Scorpion
Aminata Camara- Red Scorpion
Nenneh Jallow - City Girls
Ellen Gaye - City Girls
Haddy Wally -Immigration
OFFICIALS
1. Ansumana Sanneh -Head of Delegation
2. Ebrima Nyassi -Team Administrator
3. Mrs Arret Njie-Jah -Team Manager
4. Foday Bah - Head Coach
5. Omar Cham- Asst Head Coach
6. Goerge Lobba - G/K Coach
7. Penda Sidibeh -Doctor
8. KaddyBadjie- Physio
9. Kaddijatou Jatta- Equipment Manager