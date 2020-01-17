Burkina Faso/Gambia: Gambia U-20 Women Team Leaves for Ouagadougou Prior to World Cup Tie With B/ Faso

Gambia U-20 women's national team will today leave Banjul for Ouagadougou ahead of their FIFA women's World Cup qualifiers first-leg tie away to Burkina Faso this Saturday.

The young women Scorpions Monday camped at the Football Hotel in Yundum with eighteen players and nine officials before their departure to Ouagadougou.

The players and officials travelled to Ouagadougou for the first-leg qualifiers.

Matty Manga (G) - Abuko Utd

Mariama Sanyang - Abuko Utd

Fatou Sowe - Abuko Utd

Mam Drammeh -Abuko Utd

Bintou Ceesay - Interior

Catherine Jatta - Interior

Fatou Lowe - Interior

Fatoumatta Sowe - Interior

Fatou Sonko - Interior

Aminata Darboe (G)- Interior

Kumba Kuyateh -Red Scorpion

Fatou Fatty - Red Scorpion

Penda Colley- Red Scorpion

Ola Buwaro - Red Scorpion

Aminata Camara- Red Scorpion

Nenneh Jallow - City Girls

Ellen Gaye - City Girls

Haddy Wally -Immigration

OFFICIALS

1. Ansumana Sanneh -Head of Delegation

2. Ebrima Nyassi -Team Administrator

3. Mrs Arret Njie-Jah -Team Manager

4. Foday Bah - Head Coach

5. Omar Cham- Asst Head Coach

6. Goerge Lobba - G/K Coach

7. Penda Sidibeh -Doctor

8. KaddyBadjie- Physio

9. Kaddijatou Jatta- Equipment Manager