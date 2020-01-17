Burkina Faso/Gambia: Gambia U-20 Women Team Leaves for Ouagadougou Prior to World Cup Tie With B/ Faso

16 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Gambia U-20 women's national team will today leave Banjul for Ouagadougou ahead of their FIFA women's World Cup qualifiers first-leg tie away to Burkina Faso this Saturday.

The young women Scorpions Monday camped at the Football Hotel in Yundum with eighteen players and nine officials before their departure to Ouagadougou.

The players and officials travelled to Ouagadougou for the first-leg qualifiers.

Matty Manga (G) - Abuko Utd

Mariama Sanyang - Abuko Utd

Fatou Sowe - Abuko Utd

Mam Drammeh -Abuko Utd

Bintou Ceesay - Interior

Catherine Jatta - Interior

Fatou Lowe - Interior

Fatoumatta Sowe - Interior

Fatou Sonko - Interior

Aminata Darboe (G)- Interior

Kumba Kuyateh -Red Scorpion

Fatou Fatty - Red Scorpion

Penda Colley- Red Scorpion

Ola Buwaro - Red Scorpion

Aminata Camara- Red Scorpion

Nenneh Jallow - City Girls

Ellen Gaye - City Girls

Haddy Wally -Immigration

OFFICIALS

1. Ansumana Sanneh -Head of Delegation

2. Ebrima Nyassi -Team Administrator

3. Mrs Arret Njie-Jah -Team Manager

4. Foday Bah - Head Coach

5. Omar Cham- Asst Head Coach

6. Goerge Lobba - G/K Coach

7. Penda Sidibeh -Doctor

8. KaddyBadjie- Physio

9. Kaddijatou Jatta- Equipment Manager

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Burkina Faso
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Gambia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.