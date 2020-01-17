Gambia: 3rd Janjangbureh Kankurang Festival Slated for Jan. 17

16 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The 3rd edition of the Janjanbureh Kankurang Festival is scheduled to take place from 17th -19th January 2020, in Janjangbureh, CRR, according to a missive from the National Centre for Arts and Culture.

"It will be formally launched by the Hon. Minister of Tourism and Culture at the Governor's Office at Janjanbureh, Central River Region."

"The festival will showcase various Gambian masquerades especially the Manding Kankurang in its various forms and types. Kumpo, Zimba, Gesseh, Fairy, Abansola, and similar masking traditions of The Gambia will be on display in their originality. The festival will also include a Nature Day to celebrate the rich natural heritage of the Island and its environs."

"As part of the Youth Empowerment Project's Tourism Roadmap, the focus of the festival is to enhance the development of Janjangbureh as a second tourism destination with the objective of promoting sustainable Community based tourism in rural Gambia. While this will preserve the culture and heritage of Janjangbureh and surrounding communities, it will equally promote youth employment & development in the areas of tourism & creative arts."

"The National Centre for Arts and Culture in partnership with the Youth Empowerment Project, The Gambia Tourism Board and in collaboration with community of Janjangbureh and other tourism stakeholders are cordially inviting the General Public to the event."

