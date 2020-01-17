Gambia: PSV Wellingara Tops Division League Two After Win Over Gunjur

16 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S Camara

PSV Wellingara has gone top of the second Division League table standings after defeating Gunjur United 2-1 in their week-six fixtures played at the Serekunda East Mini-stadium, on Tuesday.

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League is believed to be more interesting, entertaining and participatory than the First Division as teams always score goals and overtake each other at the top of the summit, every week.

Last week (week-five), table toppers Falcons FC were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Red Hawks in a game played at the Banjul KG5 Mini-stadium, which brought them down from the top of the standings.

The Wellingara-based team PSV has now collected 11 points, levelling with Latrikunda United to go top of the league after playing six games, while Falcons now dropped to 3rd position with 10 points.

Latrikunda United were forced to a goalless draw by Immigration in an encounter played at the Independence stadium on Tuesday. Immigration currently occupies 11th position with 6 points.

Jam City also snatched a 1-0 narrow win over 2nd Infantry Battalion in a game played at Jarra Soma mini-stadium.

The win moved Jam City to 12th position in the 14-team table with 6 points, two points ahead of 2nd Infantry who sits 13th position with 4 points.

At the time of going to press, Samger were playing against B4U Kiang West at the Brikama Box-Ba Mini-stadium; SK East Bi was also playing against Bombada at the Serekunda East Park and Young Africans battling it out with Team Rhino at the Banjul KG5 Mini-stadium.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.