Gambia: PSV Wellingara Tops Division League Two After Win Over Gunjur

PSV Wellingara has gone top of the second Division League table standings after defeating Gunjur United 2-1 in their week-six fixtures played at the Serekunda East Mini-stadium, on Tuesday.

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League is believed to be more interesting, entertaining and participatory than the First Division as teams always score goals and overtake each other at the top of the summit, every week.

Last week (week-five), table toppers Falcons FC were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Red Hawks in a game played at the Banjul KG5 Mini-stadium, which brought them down from the top of the standings.

The Wellingara-based team PSV has now collected 11 points, levelling with Latrikunda United to go top of the league after playing six games, while Falcons now dropped to 3rd position with 10 points.

Latrikunda United were forced to a goalless draw by Immigration in an encounter played at the Independence stadium on Tuesday. Immigration currently occupies 11th position with 6 points.

Jam City also snatched a 1-0 narrow win over 2nd Infantry Battalion in a game played at Jarra Soma mini-stadium.

The win moved Jam City to 12th position in the 14-team table with 6 points, two points ahead of 2nd Infantry who sits 13th position with 4 points.

At the time of going to press, Samger were playing against B4U Kiang West at the Brikama Box-Ba Mini-stadium; SK East Bi was also playing against Bombada at the Serekunda East Park and Young Africans battling it out with Team Rhino at the Banjul KG5 Mini-stadium.