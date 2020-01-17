Gambia: Ebrima Colley Scores in Atalanta's U-19 Win Over Genoa

Scorpions winger, Ebrima Colley have scored a goal and assisted one during his Italian U-19 side Atalanta's 3-0 away win over Genoa in their week-fourteen fixtures of the Italian Campionato Primavera 1 (Youth Competition) played at the Campo Sportivo Begatom 9 stadium on Friday.

The 19-year-old scored one and assisted one to take his goal tally to 11 goals in 13 matches for Atalanta Bergamo U-19 side.

Colley's incredible performance since last season has made Atalanta include him in the first team squad in the Serie A.

The Serekunda-born player, who scored his first goal against Genoa, has now produced four assists for his side this season.

His fine performance in the U-19 team has earned him a call-up from Coach Gasperini in their 'yesterday' (Wednesday) Coppa Italia game against Fiorentina.

Atalanta U-19 still maintains their lead at the top of the standing with 40 points, while Genoa occupied 6th position with 21 points in the Italian Youth Championship after playing fourteen matches.