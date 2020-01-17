Gambia: Ebrima Colley Scores in Atalanta's U-19 Win Over Genoa

16 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S Camara

Scorpions winger, Ebrima Colley have scored a goal and assisted one during his Italian U-19 side Atalanta's 3-0 away win over Genoa in their week-fourteen fixtures of the Italian Campionato Primavera 1 (Youth Competition) played at the Campo Sportivo Begatom 9 stadium on Friday.

The 19-year-old scored one and assisted one to take his goal tally to 11 goals in 13 matches for Atalanta Bergamo U-19 side.

Colley's incredible performance since last season has made Atalanta include him in the first team squad in the Serie A.

The Serekunda-born player, who scored his first goal against Genoa, has now produced four assists for his side this season.

His fine performance in the U-19 team has earned him a call-up from Coach Gasperini in their 'yesterday' (Wednesday) Coppa Italia game against Fiorentina.

Atalanta U-19 still maintains their lead at the top of the standing with 40 points, while Genoa occupied 6th position with 21 points in the Italian Youth Championship after playing fourteen matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

