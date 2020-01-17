Liberia: Lassa Fever Kills 3 in Grand Bassa - Over 20 Infected With the Virus

17 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Buchanan — The Surveillance Officer of Grand Bassa County Health team has confirmed to FrontPage Africa that there is a Lassa Fever outbreak in District #4, Grand Bassa County leading to 3 deaths and 20 others confirmed infected with the virus .

Gabriel B. Kassay said over 60 specimens were taken to Monrovia for testing as a result of the outbreak.

"Out of the 60 plus, over 20 specimens were confirmed affected with Lassa fever," he said, adding that three persons have died from the disease at the Liberia Agricultural Company (LAC) concession area in Wee Statutory District.

Kassay said there were several incidents of Lassa fever in the LAC plantation area in 2019.

"According to the Liberia health law, one confirmed case of Lassa fever is considered an outbreak and so since August 2019 there have been lots of people affected in the LAC area," he said while expressing concern that "the lack of awareness is a major factor" for the frequent cases of the virus in the county.

"The Grand Bassa Health Team has been very instrumental in helping to curtail the spread of the disease in affected in the area but there is a need for awareness in the entire county".

Kassay said the spread of Lassa fever might increase if the citizens are not trained to know the cause and effects of Lassa fever.

"I am calling on all health organizations: the county authority and other prominent citizens to help buttress the government's effort to carry out more awareness in the communities."

He is worried that in the "absence of continuous awareness on Lassa fever" in county, there will be "more cases of the disease in the county".

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) and the Ministry of Health recently alarmed that "Liberia has experienced a continuous Lassa fever outbreak", adding that there were detection of several Lassa fever cases across four counties.

The NPHIL National Reference Laboratory has recently confirmed two Lassa fever cases at the ELWA Hospital in Montserrado County.

The first case was confirmed on December 30, while the second was confirmed on January 6, 2020.

The first case was a 30-year old female who expired on December 28, 2019, while the second case is a medical doctor who was infected by a Lassa fever patient that expired at the CH Rennie Hospital. The doctor is recuperating well, NPHIL said.

Lassa is spread by rodents or rats and through close contact with affected persons. Lassa fever is not as infectious as Ebola and rarely spread from persons to persons. However, health workers, communities, and the general public should adhere to good hygiene practices and Infection Prevention and Control Practices (IPC) to prevent Lassa fever transmission.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.