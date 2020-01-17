Malawi/Zimbabwe: Young Mighty Warriors Leave for Malawi

16 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Young Mighty Warriors are in Mozambique en-route to Blantyre where they will play Malawi in an Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifier at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The team left Harare on Thursday morning by road.

Coach Rosemary Mugadza, who picked her final 18-member squad before departure is confident of a good outing but has warned against underrating the hosts, who have a vibrant schools league.

Mugadza maintained the bulk of the team which featured in the inaugural COSAFA Under-20 Women Championships in August last year.

Zimbabwe will host Malawi in the return leg on February 1 at Barbourfields.

Team

Goalkeepers

Cynthia Shonga, Melisa Chinwadzimba

Defenders

Pationa Nyamugure, Precious Baison, Sharon Teterai, Moreblessing Bwende, Annie Ndura, Rudo Magwaza

Midfielders

Faith Chezhara, Valeria Packry, Rennie Mudimu, Beata Chako, Tinotenda Sakara, Shyline Dambamuromo

Strikers

Dinah Rose Banda, Talent Bizeki, Natalie Murove, Nothando Mthunzi

