Tanzania: Equip Local Govt Leaders With Protocol Skills-Minister

THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi has tasked the TanzaniaMozambique Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR) to run a short term course on Protocol and Public Relations to all local government authorities.

"The Center should have a strategic plan that educates that all Municipalities in the country, because this will reduce complaints from the citizens and return faith in the government," he said, while presiding over the CFR's 22nd graduation in Dar es Salaam, recently.

The course within one or two weeks provides them with skills to apply and procedures to follow as they offer quality service to the public.

Expounding, Prof Kabudi offered gratitude to the institution, adding that the course has diplomacy and integrity inputs, which help Heads of Departments and institutions including some Municipalities.

However, he challenged the Center to also introduce new courses, which add value in the safety and wellbeing of the entire world.

Mentioning the courses of diplomacy in Cyber Security and early warning system as being beneficial to the country, he said Tanzania is surrounded by some countries with conflicts; Hence the skills would increase also on reporting incidences of terrorism.

The Minister further said that the education provided by the Center should not only be theoretical, but should also explain what happens in the world, adding: "Graduates who are good in theory alone will not bring much contribution and fulfill their duties. "I direct the Center to have a strategic plan that ensures practical training to its students so that my ministry could find ways in assisting and providing practical education."

Explaining, he urged the Center to also revise its curriculum routinely as expected so that it does not become outdated, saying: "The world is changing at a quick pace, and so must we".

"You must start Kiswahili courses especially to Diplomatic officials, representatives of international organisations and business people in the country."

On his part, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Faraji Mnyepe said that the graduation was witnessing 453 alumna passing out and promised that they will continue to strengthen their training to the continuing students.

He explained that the Center runs short and long term courses, where in the previous year, it had only six courses and by last year, they increased to 16.

"We are putting more efforts at the ministry together with the Center's management to ensure that the education provided is of high quality and reflects the world of diplomacy," commented Dr Mnyepe.

With few but relevant infrastructures, the institution has managed to increase the number of its students from 1, 029 in 2018/19 to 1, 275 in 2019/2020.

It has also extended duration of its long term programmes like Postgraduate Diploma in Peace and Conflict Management, and plans to start a new one named Global Governance, and Bachelor of Governance and Strategic Leadership, adding: "Presently the program is run at CFR in Dar es Salaam and in Dodoma."

He further said that CFR has expanded further through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Open University of Tanzania and the Institute of Public Administration in Zanzibar, whose agreement includes using their infrastructures.

However, he said that the government has already provided funds of over 837m/- towards the construction of Conference HallsM which will accommodate 1,474 students and a modern Library.

"The Center has also initiated procedures to acquire land in Dodoma and Zanzibar. CFR intends to offer its services and so far has campuses countrywide and even beyond its borders in the African continent, especially through using technology," he said.