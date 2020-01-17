Tanzania: Govt Throws Weight Into Trade Barriers

17 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

THE government has said it is taking measures to tackle non tariff barriers for Tanzanian businesses at border posts, in response to the recent complaints aired by local traders.

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industries, Eng. Stella Manyanya, told the 'Daily News' on Thursday that local traders were facing difficulties in shipping goods to neighbouring countries due to some unnecessary bureaucracies at borders.

Eng Manyanya noted that Tanzania has ratified various protocols that require each member country to remove bureaucratic non-tariff barriers to trade.

The Deputy Ministersaid apart from such agreements, still traders were facing challenges in transporting goods outside the country.

"As we speak, a trader transporting 30 tons of maize flour to the DRC has beestranded for days at Zambia's Nakonde entry border post until the Zambian Minister for Agriculture signs the permit," she said.

She said the consignment could not be allowed to cross the border, though it was not meant for Zambia, but the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The deputy minister was concerned that was happening despite the fact that the government has signed trade pacts with East African Community (EAC) as well as the SouthernAfrican Development Community (SADC) member states and that those agreements call for removal of non-tariff barriers so as toallow smooth business flow between nations.

"Non-tariff barriers are still hampering smooth movements of goods from borders leading to huge economic setbacks," she said.

"Some of our traders who export cattle to neighbouring countries are forced to hire vehicles from those countries with authorities there restricting Tanzanian trucks from entering their territories," she noted.

She added that some countries have been using their geographical advantage to obstruct movement of goods, often imposing 'red tape' or trade rules that unjustifiably restrict the flow of goods and services.

In an effort to remove these kinds of trade barriers for Tanzanian businesses in foreign markets, the government has held talks with their counterparts across the two blocs, noted Eng Manyanya.

She said the government of Tanzania believes in cooperation and free movement of people and trade, insisting that NTBs affects trade flows and is unhealthy to the country and regional economic growth.

According to the deputy minister, the government was applying both short and longterm measures in addressing those challenges and encouraged traders to continue devising strategies that would boost their businesses.

For the consignments meant for DRC, the government is planning to build ships to connect directly through Lake Tanganyika using Kasanga, Kabwe and other ports, Eng Manyanya said.

"The government is doing everything in its capacity to ensure traders are doing business without facing problems, we are engaged in negotiations with neighouring countries to ensure all challenges related to non-tariff barriers are resolved," she underscored.

Non-tariff barriers can appear as policies that restrict imports and may be contrary to the rules of international trade.

Such policies can include animal and plant health requirements that are not based on science, nontransparent or inconsistently applied product or packaging standards, or competition and government procurement policies that are in breach of trade agreements.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
Governance
East Africa
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.