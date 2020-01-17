Tanzania: China Donates 45m/-to Equip School's Lab

17 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hazla Omar in Arusha

CHINA through its embassy in Dar-es-salaam, on Thursday donated over 45m/- to equip a Laboratory wing at the newly constructed Mrisho Gambo Secondary School in Arusha City.

Handing over the donation, Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, Wang Ke said her that has been supporting 16 projects in 12 regions in Mainland Tanzania especially on health and education sectors.

"We are working to ensure that the Sino-Tanzania cooperation flame is kept glowing for mutual benefits of both parties," said the ambassador, while laying a foundation stone to mark inauguration of the institution here.

Presiding over, the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako thanked the envoy for the support, saying: "There is a great input from Chinese constructors in realizing the new school's existence.

I laud the government, and organisations as well as private institutions in Arusha, which pulled together resources towards the construction of this school. "The government will support their initiative by adding two dormitories, one being for boys and girls. The State will also ensure that it gets upgraded to Advance Levels so that students from other parts of the country would also be enrolled here in future," said the Minister.

On his part, Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC), Mrisho Gambo pointed out that the assistance would motivate many students to enroll there, adding that community members should ensure they exploit the opportunity.

Attending the event, the Arusha City Director, Dr Maulid Madeni donated 20m/- from their side to assist also the school's construction that requires 50m/- to be completed.

"We also intend to buy more land to ensure that the institution has enough space for future expansion and sporting activities," added Dr Madeni.

