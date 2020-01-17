Tanzania: Relocate Over 100 Pupils to Nagulo School, Councillor Appeals

THE ongoing rains in Bahi District have forced Babu River to burst its bank, and disconnect links in families on one side and Bahi Sokoni Primary School, where their children study.

In the course, authorities in the school have requested that over 100 pupils, who normally cross it be transferred to Nagulo Primary School for their safety.

The appeal was made by Bahi Ward Councillor, Augustino Ndonu, after receiving complaints from some parents and guardians that their children's lives are endangered, while trying to cross the river especially during the heavy rainy seasons.

Most of the children crossing the river to the school normally walk about 5 kms, and can not study in the nearest Laloi Primary School, because it only has two classrooms, which are also at the final stage of completion.

"Bahi Sokoni Headmaster and I have approached Nagulo head-teacher, and we agreed that about 120 pupils be relocate to his institution temporarily," said the Councilor.

He said that the other alternative was Laloi Primary School, but its classrooms are still ongoing, despite 150 iron sheets and 3m/-it had been furnished with from the Constituency Development Fund.

In the rains, more than 120 families in the district have been rendered homeless, forcing also some Schools and clinics roofs' to be blown off.

Most of the affected areas were identified as Bahi Sokoni, Misheni, Mji-Mpya, Nkongwa, Mbuyuni, Uhelela, Laloi, Mugu and Nagulo villages.

Touring the areas to assess the extent of the damages, the area District Commissioner (DC), Mwanahamis Mukunda, accompanied by Bahi Ward Councilor, Augustino Ndonu and some officials said: "These people must take all necessary precautions from the ongoing rains and pieces of advice from Weather Forecast predictions."

She noted that the situation was being worsened by some bridges and streams being submerged and washed away, adding that they require at least 400m/-to repair broken infrastructures.

However, Ms Mukunda assured the victims and the public that the governmentis committed to restoring services in the areas.