Nigeria: Daily Trust Dialogue Urges National Consensus On True Federalism

The 17th Daily Trust Dialogue has called for national consensus on true federalism and a legislature that can address Nigeria's challenges.

This year's edition, themed, "20 Years of Democracy: Strengths, Weaknesses And Opportunities", assessed the country's experiences so far, and proffered steps to be taken in order to take the country to the Promised Land.

The communiqué, issued at the end of the forum held yesterday in Abuja, said the current governance systems, which are not working, are very expensive to maintain.

"It has become necessary for the country to be restructured. Without true federalism, there will be no national unity and consensus," the communique, signed by the Lead Rapporteur, Theophilus Abbah, said.

It said that there was a direct correlation between economic development and democracy, noting that the current staggering insecurity and poverty in Nigeria were indicators of the failure of democracy to address issues that are important to the Nigerian populace.

It said, "The selective adherence to the Rule of Law by successive governments gives the impression that democracy, which rests on the principle of Rule of Law, is still a charade. Government must respect the Rule of Law.

"The executive should discontinue its habit of encroaching into the constitutional roles of the Legislature and Judiciary. It should stop manipulating these other arms of government, as there can be no meaningful democracy without true separation of powers."

The forum said for Nigeria to benefit from democracy, all hands must be on deck to make the country work.