Nigeria: Barcelona, Liverpool, Tottenham - Garba Lawal Warns Osimhen to Look Well Before Leaping

A former Super Eagles utility player, Garba Lawal has warned Lille of France striker, Victor Osimhen to be careful to avoid any hasty decision now that he is being courted by some of the top clubs in Europe.

It is now an open secret that European giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea are all making enquiries about the former U-17 world champion.

Osimhen who has scored two goals in the UEFA Champions League for Lille has already expressed happiness that such big clubs are discussing about him.

However, while reacting to the development, Lawal said it is a good thing that the clubs have acknowledged the scoring abilities of Osimhen but warned that the players must be careful before he destroys his blossoming career.

The member of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold winning Dream Team 1 said the first thing Osimhen should consider before making any move is regular football.

He also said the Super Eagles forward should be ready to face the consequences, if his decision backfires.

"As a young player, when a big club comes for you, the first question you should ask is, am I going to get enough playing time?. Will I be able to cope with higher challenges?. If you are convinced that you can cope, then a move can be made.

"Personally, I will advise him to consider playing another season in France with Lille where he is enjoying regular football. But it all depends on him. If he feels it is the right time for him to go, fine and good but he should be ready to take anything that would come out of it.

Lawal, however, said he is not in any way saying Osimhen should not move to any of the bigger clubs but he should know that leaving Lille now is tantamount to risk taking.

"He will be taking a big risk but sometimes, you must gamble to succeed. Sometimes, it pays off, sometimes, it doesn't. Anything that happens, you should be ready to take it," he said.