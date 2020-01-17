Nigeria: Electricity Grid Records System Collapse

The Nigerian electricity grid recorded a system collapse on Thursday, causing outages in some parts of the country.

The incident was announced by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on its Twitter page as it alerts its customers in Lagos over the outage effects.

It said: "Dear Customer, present outage affecting all is a Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) System Disturbance on the grid. Power to be restored as soon as available, please bear with us."

EKEDC also said the collapse caused outages across Lekki, Ibeju and environs in Lagos.

According to revelations, the system collapse which is the first in the year occurred around mid-day of Thursday. Daily Trust reports that there were at least 11 system collapses in 2019 with most of them causing total blackouts across states.

Ikeja Electric, the second Distribution Company (DisCo) in Lagos also announced the effects of the system collapse on its franchise areas. Alerting its customers of the incident on Twitter, the DisCo said, "All parts of IE's network are affected. Efforts are ongoing to restore the grid."

The outages also affected parts of Abuja under the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) as it spread to other states.

However, the restoration began about three hours after the system collapse.

Power generation report for Thursday morning before the incident occurred show the peak generation was at 4,049 megawatts (MW). However, there was no immediate record of the power generation after the collapse occurred.

A statement by the grid manager, TCN hours after the system collapsed said: "There was system disturbance which occurred at about 12.34pm this afternoon, affecting some parts of the country.

"As at 1:10pm, supply was restored to Abuja and most parts of the country. TCN is still working to completely restore and stabilise the nation's grid," the company stated.