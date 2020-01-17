Nigeria: Bayelsa Restoration Cup Resumes January 20

Yenagoa — The final phase of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson Football Tournament, known as the Restoration Cup will resume on Monday, January 20 with the final group matches to be played across four centres.

The 2019/2020 edition of the grassroots tournament in Bayelsa State which began late last year was temporarily suspended because of the gubernatorial election in the state.

The outgoing governor, Seriake Dickson will also commission the newly renovated Sampson Siasia stadium in Yenagoa during the grand finale of the ceremony.

Director-General of the tournament, Mr. Ono Akpe, in a statement in Yenagoa said the curtain on the biggest grassroots football tournament in Nigeria would be drawn in the next two weeks.

Akpe, also expressed apology of the organisers for the lengthy suspension of the competition, while appreciating the patience and understanding of the registered teams, their sponsors and other football stakeholders.

He attributed the delay to security and logistics challenges arising from the conduct of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

He assured that arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free process leading up to the final.

According to him, the remaining 25 games in the first round involving teams at different centres across the state have been moved to four venues within Yenagoa except for the Oporoma centre, which remains unchanged.

The Round of 16 matches and quarter-final games will also be played at the four centres in Yenagoa while the semi-finals, third place and final games will hold at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.