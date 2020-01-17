Nigeria: Bayelsa Restoration Cup Resumes January 20

17 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — The final phase of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson Football Tournament, known as the Restoration Cup will resume on Monday, January 20 with the final group matches to be played across four centres.

The 2019/2020 edition of the grassroots tournament in Bayelsa State which began late last year was temporarily suspended because of the gubernatorial election in the state.

The outgoing governor, Seriake Dickson will also commission the newly renovated Sampson Siasia stadium in Yenagoa during the grand finale of the ceremony.

Director-General of the tournament, Mr. Ono Akpe, in a statement in Yenagoa said the curtain on the biggest grassroots football tournament in Nigeria would be drawn in the next two weeks.

Akpe, also expressed apology of the organisers for the lengthy suspension of the competition, while appreciating the patience and understanding of the registered teams, their sponsors and other football stakeholders.

He attributed the delay to security and logistics challenges arising from the conduct of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

He assured that arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free process leading up to the final.

According to him, the remaining 25 games in the first round involving teams at different centres across the state have been moved to four venues within Yenagoa except for the Oporoma centre, which remains unchanged.

The Round of 16 matches and quarter-final games will also be played at the four centres in Yenagoa while the semi-finals, third place and final games will hold at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.