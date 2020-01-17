Nigeria: Gani Adams Installs 16 New Chiefs

As part of his second anniversary celebration as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, thursday installed 16 chiefs to complement his work as the generalissimo of the ethnic nationality, even as he insisted that that there's no basis in comparing him with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

Speaking shortly after the installation, Adams stated that there was no reason to compare him with the Alaafin of Oyo who installed him as the Aare.

Adams, who was reacting to the news making the rounds that the newly installed Mayegun of Yorubaland, Wasiu Ayinde, was done to compete with Mayegun of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, explained that the news was the plan of some mischief makers that were doing everything possible to twist history and misinform the public.

He pointed out that Alaafin is the only monarch with the pre-requisite power to appoint a chieftain representing the entire Yorubaland, adding that he was just performing his traditional roles as the generalissimo of Yorubaland.

He said those appointed into the new Aare Ona Kakanfo Chiefs in Council were men and women of credible characters.

According to him, "The stool of the Aare Onakl Kakanfo of Yorubaland was historic. It was created in 1530 and dedicated to the head and king of all warriors in Yorubaland.

"As it was in the beginning, and over the ages, as well as now, the Aare Ona Kakanfo, as the Generalissimo of all warriors in Yorubaland is kept in seclusion prior to his coronation. It was Alaafin, the imperial majesty that has the power to install Aare Ona Kakanfo and other chieftaincy titles that cover the entire Yorubaland.

"Once installed, the Aare Ona Kakanfo is mandated to have his Chiefs and Council of Chiefs. And all Aare Ona Kakanfos, since 1530 had Chiefs and Council of Chiefs. The only two exceptions in the long history of the institution were the late Aare S.L.A. Akintola, former Premier of the Old Western Region, and the late Aare M.K.O. Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. They could not constitute their councils due to the political developments of their respective periods. What we are doing today is aptly history in the making, no worries.

"At my inauguration as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo, our father, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, and the Oyomesi gave me a specific mandate to carry out the functions of my office as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland in tandem with the established traditions for the progress and wellness of Yorubaland

"I was installed with a beaded crown called 'Ade Idikoko,' a sacred crown used to install any Aare Ona Kakanfo and a staff of office as the king of all warriors in Yorubaland, and this is what we replicate here today to show the unique import of tradition in Yoruba history.

"The installation committee did well in the selection of designated Aare Ona Kakanfo Chiefs in Council comprising people of note in the society."

The newly installed Aare Ona Kakanfo - Chiefs in Council include: former Special Adviser in Lagos State, Adegboyega Salvador (Otun Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland); former Special Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Akinola Osuntokun (Ajagun-Nla Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland); retired banker and Executive Director, Mr. Segun Sanni (Bashorun Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland); former World Bank consultant, Dr. Gboyega Adejumo (Gbonka Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland); former Director, Barrister & Solicitor of the Supreme Court, Babajide Tanimowo (Atoloye Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland); US-based Tax consultant, Abiodun Adewale Kuku (Otun Balogun Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland); and his wife, Mrs. Bolanle Kuku (Erelu Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland).

Others are: a Sweden-based businessman and dealer, Chief Victor Adewale (Akingbayi Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland); Alhaji Gani Wahab also from Sweden was installed as Tunaarese Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

Also, Alhaji Fatai Adeshina was installed as the new Opo-Akin Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and his wife, Mrs. Fatai Adeshina as Yeye Opo-Akin Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland; Oyo State Chairman of PCRC, Otunba Obafemi Arowoshola Agbaoye is now Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland; Mrs. Esther Oyebola as Yeye Opeluwa Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland; and a prominent security consultant, Mr. Ibrahim Adeleke, as Otun Baaregunwa Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland; among others.