Nigeria: 90,000 Youths to Benefit From Access Bank's CSR Initiative

17 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Access Bank Plc's retail banking division is embarking on a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project that will impact over 90,000 youths across the country.

A statement explained that Project L.E.A.D (Leadership, Enterprise, and Academic Development) as it is fondly called, is carried out in partnership with Revamp Africa Foundation (formerly Project Revamp Africa), a non-profit organisation focused on youth development with specific emphasis on youth education, leadership and enterprise development.

"The CSR initiative by the Retail Banking Division primarily fosters development in areas of academic and moral excellence, financial literacy, reading culture, personal leadership and infrastructural upgrade amongst secondary school students and over 90 schools across the nation.

"It will also comprise of high impact mentoring sessions, distribution of free educational materials and structural renovation projects in selected schools to enhance a better learning environment for the children.

"Over 1,000 volunteer employees of the Retail Banking Division will team up with thousands of volunteers of the technical partner, REVAMP Africa championed by the community development expert, Kelechi Anyalechi to impact young people across the nation.

"Access Bank is reputable for carrying out high impact CSR initiatives across different communities across the country and beyond. The Employee Volunteering Scheme enables members of staff of the bank to participate in charitable programmes that impact members of the society," the bank explained in a statement.

