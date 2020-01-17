Nigeria: Dana Air Wins Award

Dana Air has won an award as the 'Most Stable Airline' in Nigeria at the 2019 Air Transport Industry Awards held recently in Lagos. The Editor-in-Chief of Air Transport Quarterly Magazine, Prince Supo Atobatele, while speaking during the ceremony said the award was in honor of some of the industry's finest individuals and corporate bodies whose penchant for hard work, innovation and capacity building has not only greatly improved the business of air transport but enhanced safety of the air space.

According to him, Dana Air bagged the award as a result of her consistency and stable operations offering safe and reliable air transport in the past few years.

Reacting to the airline's award as the most stable domestic carrier, the Media and Communications Manager of the airline, Kingsley Ezenwa, said, "the reward for hard work is more work. There is no better way to end the year 2019 than a recognition like this."

"We have been here for the past 11 years doing what we know how to do best passionately and persistently. With a fleet size, which we have progressively grown to 9 aircraft, our target is to hit about 7.2m flown passengers by the first quarter of 2020.

"We are orderly and we like to take one step at a time. We are presently consolidating while sticking to our strategic fleet and route expansion plan,"

Ezenwa, dedicated the award to the airline's customers for their loyalty and support for the last 11 years and reassured them of the airline's commitment to continue providing safe, comfortable, on time and reliable air transport.