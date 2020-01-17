Nigeria: Banditry - Katsina Restricts Commercial Motorcycles, Tricycles' Movement

Katsina — As part of efforts to tackle banditry and restore peace in Katsina State, the state government has banned the movement of commercial motorcycles and tricycles between 7.00 p.m. to 6.00 a. m. everyday.

This followed an Executive Order signed into law by Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Wednesday night at Government House, Katsina.

The new law, which is expected to be enforce from January 20, according to state government, is a proactive step to curtail the influx of armed bandits and other hoodlums into the state.

Briefing journalists shortly after the signing of the order, Katsina State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Ahmed El-Marzuq, said violators of the law would face one year imprisonment or pay fine.

He said the restriction was as a result of continuous effort to tackle cases of violent crimes in the state, particularly the influx of armed bandits from the neighbouring states which have adopted the use of motorcycles to unleash mayhems on communities across the state.

The commissioner said the law would be enforced strictly across the state to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book, saying state government and security operatives were doing everything humanly possible to combat banditry and other nefarious activities.

He said: "The governor, by on the power conferred on him under Section 5 (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, signed an Executive Order into law restricting the movement of motorcycles and tricycles.

"Under the law, the governor had prohibited the movement of motorcycles and tricycles all over the state from the hours of 7.00 p.m. to 6.00 a. m with effect from January 20, 2020.

"This order shall apply to all and sundry in the state. However, there are exceptions. The order shall not apply to the members of the Arm Forces, Police and other paramilitary agencies such as the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies.

"It is therefore, pertinent to all and sundry to obey this order which will take effect from Monday, January 20, 2020. The law is not to witch-hunt anybody but part of efforts to restore peace in the state."