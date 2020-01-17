Nigeria: Edo Sports Festival - Unity Torch Ends First Leg Tour in Ilaboya's Domain

17 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The first leg of the tour of the Unity Torch for the Edo Sports Festival which began in Akoko-Edo Wednesday ended yesterday in the Owan West Local Government where its Chairman, Hon. Frank Ilaboya received the Torch.

The team bearing the Torch was led by the Chairman of the Edo Sports Commission, Barrister Godwin Dudu-Orumen, himself a son of Owan West who handed the Torch to Hon. Ilaboya at the headquarters of the local government in Sabongida-Ora to mark the end of the first leg of the Tour.

Receiving the state delegation and the Unity Torch yesterday, the Owan West council boss, a renowned sports journalist, expressed optimism that the 3rd Edo sports festival would be memorable.

While wishing the state the best outing in both Games coming up this year in Edo, Ilaboya reaffirmed his commitment in collaboration with the state sports commission to make Owan-West a sports business environment.

"I am pleased to welcome my brother, Barrister Dudu-Orumen and the Unity Torch to Owan West. We are known for sports. We have a lot to do for our young ones with sports. Soon, we will be having cycling events here as we plan to take some steps towards developing world class cyclists and marathoners in this area." Ilaboya enthused.

The former chairman of Edo Football Association added that he has confidence in the ability and capacity of the state sports commission chairman in delivering the desired results for the state.

Meanwhile the Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana disclosed the torch bearers have returned to Benin City to prepare for the second leg of the tour which will take them to Esan land next Wednesday, adding that the tour of Edo North was very successful.

"We were well received by all the local government chairmen and they promised to present teams that will wrestle Edo Sports Festival's top position at the end of the festival billed for February 10-15, 2020", he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.