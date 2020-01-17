Zimbabwe: Mupfumira Trial in False Start

16 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The trial of former Minister Prisca Mupfumira and former Permanant Sectretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Social Welfare, Ngoni Masoka, today failed to start after the State failed to furnish them with some documents they had requested on their last court appearance to prepare their defence.

Mupfumira and Masoka, through their lawyers Thembinkosi Magwaliba, who is acting on lawyer Zivanai Makwanya's instructions and Lawyer Farai Mushoriwa respectively, had requested National Social Security Authority audited financial statements from the year 2015 to 2018 Cabinet Circular 4 of 2010 and Masoka's duties and responsibilities in his former capacity as Permanent Secretary.

The case involves a US$90 000 debt they acquired from National Social Security Authority and reportedly purchased a Land Cruiser VX-L 200 series instead of a Mercedes Benz and instructed the purchase of air tickets worth US$10 215 and paying accommodation of R113 559 without approval.

The State led by Mr Clement Chimbare acknowledged that they were in default of the court's order to furnish the two with the documents to prepare their defence.

Prosecutor Chimbare promised to furnish Mupfumira and Masoka with the papers on January 24 without fail.

Mupfumira and Masoka are being charged with two counts of criminal abuse of office and another count of concealing a transaction from a principal.

Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi set February 5 and 6 as the new trial dates.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.