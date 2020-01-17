Liberia: Protest Calls for Rep. Kiazolu to Be Investigated for Alleged Rape

Accused says protesters are "paid agents" sent by a political rival

At least four female protesters were on Thursday, January 16, whipped by predominantly male counter-protestors on the grounds of the Capitol Building while chanting slogans calling for Montserrado County District #17 Representative Hanson Kiazolu to be investigated concerning an alleged rape saga which probably occurred 2018.

Concerned Women of Montserrado County District #17 and a cross-section of Coalition of Political Parties Women, comprising about 100 girls and women in a peaceful protest, sang anti-rape songs some containing foul language, calling for an investigation of Representative Kiazolu who allegedly raped his niece (name withheld).

The counter-protesters approximately 50 in number, very few of which were women, retorted with booing and chants, "Liars, black liars" and other battle-cries, in which the lead battle crier explained that the protest and petition were concocted against the background that Kiazolu publicly called for an investigation into the leaked audio recording of the chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mr. Mulbah Morlu, disclosing that President George M. Weah is siphoning money given to the country.

The communication was jointly written by Representative Kiazolu, Representatives Rustonlyn Dennis, Francis Dopoh and Thomas Goshua. During the impasse between the two groups of protestors, with one calling for a probe into the alleged rape case involving Kiazolu and the other on the contrary, Representative Kiazolu accused his chief rival in the 2017 representative election for District #17, former representative William Dakel. Dakel is currently the Deputy Director General at the General Services Agency (GSA).

Montserrado Count District 17 Representative, Hanson Kiazolu

"These women are not from my district," Representative Kiazolu said. "They are paid agents. They were trucked and brought here by William Dakel. Waste of taxpayers' money and resources."

However, at least two members of the counter-protestors were arrested by the Liberia National Police (LNP) and this created heavy commotion. However, when the police restored calm, a formal petition was presented to the chairperson of the House's Claims and Petitions Committee, Representative Rustonlyn Dennis of Montserrado County District #4.

Montserrado County District #14 and 16 Representatives, Vamuyan Conner and Dixon Seeboe, respectively, as well as Nimba County District #5 Representative Samuel Kogar, were also part of the delegation to receive the petition. Reading the petition, Madam Nathalyn Surprise Seton, on behalf of the Concerned Women in Montserrado County District #17, called on the House of Representatives to investigate the alleged rape involving Representative Kiazolu.

The women also urged the lawmakers to investigate circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of the girl whose lifeless body was found in her parent's house on Johnson Street, as well as the girl who gang of boys wasted hot water on in Duport Road Community.

Responding to the petitioners, Representative Dennis assured them of placing the petition on the agenda and maintained that rape is a serious crime under the law. She admonished them to either type-write or computerize the petition instead of the handwritten one presented with erasing marks that made the petition look filthy.

