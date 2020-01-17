Ghana: Fire Guts Accra Academy Dormitories

Fire gutted portions of the Alema and Halm-Addo halls of the Accra Academy on Wednesday evening.

Personal belongings, such as suitcases, trunks, books, chop boxes and bunk beds and mattresses of the students were completely destroyed.

However, when the Ghanaian Times visited the school premises around 10:30am yesterday, effective teaching and learning was ongoing, despite the losses from the fire.

Also officials from the Okaikoi South National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) were at the premises to ascertain the level of damage the fire had caused.

The Assistant Headmaster in charge of Academic Affairs, Ebo Sey, told the Ghanaian Times that the fire outbreak occurred when students had left for their evening prep.

He said fire extinguishers and water were used by the teachers and other people to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the building before the Ghana National Fire Service arrived to quench the fire.

He stated the 41 affected students were moved to another dormitory.

Mr Sey said no student had been affected by the fire, and urged parents and guardians to remain calm as the school authorities together with relevant authorities were making sure the situation was put under control.

"We keep receiving calls from parents from yesterday till now concerning the fire outbreak and the safety of their children is assured, "he said.

The Okaikoi South District NADMO Director, Samuel Aryee-Okine, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, said his outfit heard of the incident on Thursday morning, and went to the school to assess the extent of damage the fire had caused.