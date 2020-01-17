Ghana: High Court Orders TUSAAG, TUTAG to Resume Work

PThe High Court has ordered the Technical University Senior Administrators Association (TUSAAG) and the Technical University Teachers' Association (TUTAG) to call off their strike and return to work effective January 14, 2020.

The order followed a Motion for ex-Parte filed by the National Labour Commission through its Executive Secretary, Ofosu Asamoah, on January 14, 2020, for an order for Interlocutory Injunction in order for the two unions to end their strike and return to work.

Justice Mrs Doreen G. Boakye, presiding over the Labour Division of the High Court ruled that the two unions (Respondents) whether by themselves, executives, officers, members, agents, employees and other persons were to comply with the directives of the National Labour Commission dated January 10, 2020.

The National Executive Committee of TUSAAG at an emergency meeting held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Accra, resolved to resume its strike with immediate effect until government complied with the National Labour Commission (NLC) ruling including the full disclosure and payment of all allowances paid to senior members in public universities is paid to our members."

TUTAG on its part, declared an indefinite strike effective January 6, 2020, in protest of the non-payment of allowances due to its members following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.

According to the association, the government has "refused to fully comply" with the ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to ensure that members of the association started receiving allowances due them from December 2019, January 2020.

Addressing the media in Accra, National President of TUTAG, Dr Solomon Keelson, said: "salaries of December 2019 were paid without the said allowances with no official communication to that effect."

Dr Keelson also accused the government of not upholding parity in tertiary education.

He added that TUTAG shall only call off the strike "upon the fulfilment of the National Labour Commission ruling on the 28th of October 2019."