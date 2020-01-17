Ghana: High Court Orders TUSAAG, TUTAG to Resume Work

17 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

PThe High Court has ordered the Technical University Senior Administrators Association (TUSAAG) and the Technical University Teachers' Association (TUTAG) to call off their strike and return to work effective January 14, 2020.

The order followed a Motion for ex-Parte filed by the National Labour Commission through its Executive Secretary, Ofosu Asamoah, on January 14, 2020, for an order for Interlocutory Injunction in order for the two unions to end their strike and return to work.

Justice Mrs Doreen G. Boakye, presiding over the Labour Division of the High Court ruled that the two unions (Respondents) whether by themselves, executives, officers, members, agents, employees and other persons were to comply with the directives of the National Labour Commission dated January 10, 2020.

The National Executive Committee of TUSAAG at an emergency meeting held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Accra, resolved to resume its strike with immediate effect until government complied with the National Labour Commission (NLC) ruling including the full disclosure and payment of all allowances paid to senior members in public universities is paid to our members."

TUTAG on its part, declared an indefinite strike effective January 6, 2020, in protest of the non-payment of allowances due to its members following the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities.

According to the association, the government has "refused to fully comply" with the ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to ensure that members of the association started receiving allowances due them from December 2019, January 2020.

Addressing the media in Accra, National President of TUTAG, Dr Solomon Keelson, said: "salaries of December 2019 were paid without the said allowances with no official communication to that effect."

Dr Keelson also accused the government of not upholding parity in tertiary education.

He added that TUTAG shall only call off the strike "upon the fulfilment of the National Labour Commission ruling on the 28th of October 2019."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.