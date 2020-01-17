Ghana: Two Traders in Court for Failing to Affix Tax Stamps

Two traders, Christian Ahetor and Linda Tetteh, have appeared before an Accra magistrates district court, accused of failure to affix tax stamps on alcoholic drinks in their shops in May 2019.

The two accused are charged with failure to affix excise tax stamps contrary to section 15 of the Excise Tax Stamp Act, 2013 (Act 873).

Detective Chief Inspector G. K. Tetteh told the court that in May 2019, staff of the Excise Tax Stamp Unit, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and GIHOC Distilleries, Accra, embarked on excise tax stamp compliance checks at the Ashiaman Central Market.

Prosecution said alcoholic drinks found in the shops of accused were without tax stamps affixed on them.

According to Chief Insp Tetteh, the accused claimed they each bought the drinks without the excise tax stamps on them from a moving van, but they could not locate the distributors.

He said all efforts for accused to produce the alleged distributors proved futile, and the accused were charged with the offence.