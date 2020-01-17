Ghana: Quick Credit Appoints New CEO

Mr Romeo Richlove Kweku Seshie has been appointed as the new CEO of Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit Limited, an over 10-year micro credit company regulated by the Bank of Ghana.

Until his appointment as the CEO of Quick Credit, Romeo Seshie was General Manager for Quick Credit and the second in charge to the founder and CEO of Quick Angels Mr Richrad Nii Armah Quaye.

Romeo is an astute Finance Management personnel and motivated Professional Accountant, Auditor and Financial Analyst with over 10 years' experience in the industry.

He has played key role in preparing senior management strategic plans, providing financial analysis and leadership, spearheaded and implemented balanced and sound strategies while ensuring financial stability.

Speaking on his appointment, he recounted his journey in the company having risen through the ranks, he expressed sincere gratitude to the outgoing CEO, Mr Richard Nii Armah Quaye for such a great honour.

Mr Richard Nii Armah Quaye commenting on Romeo's appointment said "it has become necessary to hand over the baton at this time of our business. We have grown awesomely and thriving. I am very poised that the new CEO will take the business to the finish line."

Romeo is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG).

He holds Master's degree in Finance from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and has a degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Regent University College of Science and Technology.

He has a Higher National Diploma in Accounting from Accra Polytechnic; and also Advanced Executive Certificate in Financial Management from Leadership and Entrepreneurial Training Centre, Tema.

He is a certified Credit Administrator from National Banking College, Accra and also a certified Tally Accounting Software Administrator from I.P.M.C.

Currently, Romeo is a finalist at the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana and also a finalist at Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)-UK. Romeo enrolled at Central University, Ghana to pursue LLB in 2018.