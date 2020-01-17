Ghana: GSE Working to Get More Companies Listed

17 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is working feverishly to get more companies to list on the stock market, the Managing Director (MD) of the GSE, Ekow Afedzie has said.

He said the objective of the management and council of the GSE was to make the Accra bourse the preferred market of raising capital for companies to finance their business operations.

Mr Afedzie stated this in Accra on Wednesday when Dannex Ayrton Starwin (DAS) Plc listed on the GSE after their merger.

He said companies listed on the exchange had increased to 40 from 11 when the market was created about two decades ago.

Mr Afedzie disclosed that the market capitalisation of the GSE had risen to GH₵56 billion from GH₵3 billion within a space of 20 years.

"Going forward, our objective is to transform the GSE from a frontier to an emerging market and be the preferred medium of raising capital and provide avenue for investment in the country," he said.

The MD of the GSE said so far his outfit had developed three markets, being the Equity Market, Ghana Alternative Market for Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises and the Ghana Fixed Income Market for the trading of government and corporate bonds.

He indicated that 624 million shares were traded on the Equity Market last year.

Mr Afedzie said there were 80 government securities listed on the bond market worth more than GH₵80 billion.

He noted that the value of corporate bonds traded on the Ghana Fixed Income Market last year stood at GH₵c7 billion.

Total market capitalisation of the Ghana Fixed Income Market last year Mr Afedzie said was GH₵c90 billion, almost twice the size of the Equity Market.

He stated that more than 55 bonds were traded on the bond market last year.

Mr Afedzie said the intention was to develop the equity market to become as big as the Ghana Fixed Income Market.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Stock Markets
West Africa
Business
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.