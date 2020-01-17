Ghana: Ceasefire and Dialogue On New Voters' Register Plan

17 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Electoral Commission (EC)'s decision to compile a new voters' register ahead of the 2020 election has generated heated arguments between political parties for and against the plan.

The arguments have been intense since the EC announced the plan late last year to the point that the National House of Chief has been asked to come in.

It was thus refreshing to know that the EC's Eminent Advisory Committee has stepped in and appealed to both sides of the debate to remain calm following days of heated arguments.

Among other things, the committee, in a meeting with the EC yesterday for the procurement of a new Biometric Voter Management System (BVMS), said it will meet the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to iron out concerns raised over the new register.

"At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that the Electoral Commission and the Eminent Advisory Committee will meet with members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to have further deliberations on the matter," a statement signed by chairman of the committee, Emile Short noted.

The EC plans to abandon its current biometric verification system and procure a new one which has a facial recognition technology. The Commission also plans to compile a new voters' register.

The Ghanaian Times has paid attention to the reasons outlined by the coalition of opposition political parties known as the Inter-Party Resistance on why they oppose the new register proposed by the EC.

The group maintains that any money spent on the register will be a waste of taxpayers' money.

In the same spirit, we have listened to the political parties which are in support of the EC's decision, arguing that they believe the EC has made convincing arguments.

The Ghanaian Times appreciates the logical and sound arguments raised by both parties and believe such conversations are necessary as we seek to strengthen our electoral process and further deepen our democracy.

However, continuous arguments alone cannot satisfy what we desire and so we call on all the parties to ceasefire and remain calm as proposed by the Eminent Advisory Committee.

We are of the view that a ceasefire would provide all the parties the opportunity to re-assess and re-analyse their positions and give way for a compromise.

We need to move forward from the arguments and work around the decisions that will be taken finally as the general elections draws closer. Time is not on our side!

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.