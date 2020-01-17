Ghana: FA Exco to Meet Appointees Today

17 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku and members of the Executive Council will meet all newly appointed head coaches and their assistants of the national teams today.

The meeting is to introduce the coaches to the new GFA leadership and to discuss upcoming assignments for the respective national teams.

Top on the agenda will be the new direction for all national teams, targets and the expectations for coaches and their assistants.

The meeting will also discuss the support required from the GFA by the national teams to ensure their success in competitions, a statement from the FA said.

The GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo and Head of the newly constituted National Teams department, Alex Asante, will also attend the meeting with coordinators Ex Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and Michael Tawiah Attoh.

Psychologist Prof Joseph Mintah and GFA Technical Director Oti Akenteng will all attend the meeting.

Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the management Committees of all national teams will also be present at the meeting expected to start at 11am.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times.

