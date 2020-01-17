Ghana: oly Sparkle to Beat Karela

Accra Great Olympics recorded an emphatic 2-0 victory over Karela United yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium when the two sides clashed in their Match day 4 fixture.

It was the first victory by the 'Agosu boys' who had previously tasted three consecutive defeats preceding the game.

An added-on-time penalty in the first half by Captain Gladson Awako and a brilliant solo effort by promising forward Abdul-Razak Yusif in the 84th minute, sealed victory for the 'Wonder Club' - sending the handful of the home side's fans into raucous jubilation.

It was not glossy for Olympics from the start as Karela started strongly indicating strong signals to carry the day by whipping in crosses from both flanks which was dealt with by the home side's backline.

In the 17th minute, Karela forward Ofosu Abega blasted wide after dummying his way around an onrushing Olympics defender.

From then on, Olympics took control of the game, dictating the pace and pinning Karela in their own half but for their wastefulness and occasional indecision, they would have buried their opponents under an avalanche of goals.

It, therefore, came as no surprise when their constant pressure resulted in a penalty in added-on-time of the first half which was expertly converted by Awako.

Olympics showed no signs of weariness after the recess, rather they continued to sparkle upfront.

One of such occasions in the 62nd minute, resulted in Yusif latching onto a mistake by the Karela defence, but his strike was parried to safety by goalkeeper Isaac Hagan.

In the 78th minute, Isaac Hagan was again called to duty when he had to parry Haruna Jamaldeen's thunderbolt free-kick to safety.

This was followed immediately by substitute Emmanuel Clottey nodding high with only the Karela goalie at his mercy.

However , Olympics could not be denied a second in the 84th minute when marksman Yusif outpaced Karela defensive pair of Agyemang Godfred Yeboah and Abdulai Nurudeen before planting the ball beyond the reach of the onrushing Hagan to finally find his name on the score sheet.