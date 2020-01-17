Ghana: Kotoko Charged, Fined Over Baba Yara Stadium Violence

Asante Kotoko SC has been charged on four counts of misconduct in respect of their Ghana Premier League third week match against Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Kotoko was charged on a first count of misconduct for the behaviour of their fans at the end of the first half where supporters of the club identified in Kotoko replica jerseys threatened the Match Officials.

On the second count, Kotoko was charged for the behaviour their supporters put up after recess when they were alleged to have threatened the match officials when they were leaving the dressing room to start the second half of the match.

Thirdly, the Club was charged concerning the throwing of objects by their supporters onto the field of play leading to a temporary halt for about five minutes.

Lastly, the Club was charged for holding the match officials hostage in the dressing room for about one hour before being escorted under heavy security from the stadium.

In accordance with Article 34 (7) of the GFA Premier League Regulations (newly introduced provision in 2020), the GFA Prosecutor has proposed that should Kotoko accept their guilt, they shall play five home matches behind closed doors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and a fine of GH¢10,000.00

But the club has indicated it position to accept the charges.

In case Kotoko decides to proceed to the Disciplinary Committee, should the prosecution be successful at the Disciplinary Committee, the Prosecution shall pray the Disciplinary Committee for the imposition of the maximum sanction(s) as set out by the GFA Statutes, Disciplinary Code and Regulations.

The Prosecution intends to rely on the evidence in the reports of the Referee, the Match Commissioner, any witness (es) and video of the match.

Asante Kotoko are to submit a written response to the charges by close of work today or before 5pm at the GFA Secretariat or through email address to the Disciplinary Committee, dc@ghanafa.org failing which the Disciplinary Committee shall proceed to adjudicate the case without a Statement of Defence.