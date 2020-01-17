Ghana: Scores of Visitors Participating in Dubai Shopping Festival

17 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

About three million visitors are participating in the 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) currently on-going in Dubai.

The DSF which commenced December 26 will end on February 1, 2020, with Ghanaian shoppers being key targets for participation.

Senior Manager in charge of Campaigns at the Dubai Tourism, Salim Ali Mohamed Dahman speaking to the media about the DSF in Accra, this year's shopping festival was special considering the number of activities available to visitors and shoppers.

"As this year shapes up to be a pivotal one, we are committed to fostering synergies and ensuring ongoing collaboration amongst all stakeholders and entities to consolidate and further strengthen Dubai's position as a global retail hub as well as a hub for all visitors across the globe" Dahman said.

The DSF, Dahman said, kicked off with celebrations to commemorate the special edition.

A Senior Manager, International Communications at Dubai Tourism, Janelle Lewis, added that, there would be daily chances to win life-changing prizes and spectacular firework shows, the entire city will come alive and be at its best to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"The shopping festival is taking place across 38 days and all retailers and malls have come together to offer great promotions and sales to provide residents and visitors a rewarding experience during the milestone edition" she said.

DSF will also have a raffle and promotional draws with mouthwatering prizes and souvenirs

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

