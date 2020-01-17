Liberia: GOL Declares Costa a 'Fugitive'

17 January 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Winston W. Parley

The Government of Liberia has described controversial talk show host Henry P. Costa of Roots FM as a 'fugitive from justice,', saying there's nowhere in the world where a person will run without the completion of an ongoing investigation.

Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Eugene L. Fahngon told a regular press briefing Thursday, 16 January that government has no information about the whereabouts of Mr. Costa.

"When you run from the law you are not guilty, nor suspected or arrested; but when you run from the law than you are a fugitive from justice," Fahngon says."We are 4.5 million people in this country, and you ask me about one man, the point is the government does not know where Costa is at the moment. We hear that he was in Sierra Leone, and that makes him a fugitive of justice," he continues.

Minister Fahngon explains that Costa's lawyers had signed a guarantee note to present him to immigration authorities that are conducting an active investigation surrounding his travel document.Minister Fahngon further denies claim that the government had made request to its Sierra Leonean counterparts to bring back Costa to Liberia.

Mr. Costa was reported to have been arrested in the Sierra Leonean capital Freetown, as he attempted to board a flight, days after he was denied exit through the Roberts International Airport (RIA) on allegations that he used fake traveling documents to enter Liberia.

