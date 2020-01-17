Liberia: Transport Ministry Generates Over U.S.$700,000

-Deputy Minister Kollie

Deputy Transport Minister for Land and Rail, J. Darious Kollie discloses that under his watch, the Ministry of Transport generated over US$700,000 last year from vehicles' registration, issuance of driver's licenses, and other aspects of movable objects in the country.

Minister Kollie pledges that he and his team at the Ministry are commitment to professionally serving the people of Liberia as well as making sure government generates more revenue to function effectively.

He calls on operators of vehicles and movable objects across the country to cooperate with the Ministry of Transport by regularizing their driver's licenses and other relevant documents to avoid embarrassment.

Speaking when he was honored by a civil society group, Minister Kollie thanks President George Manneh Weah for reposing confidence in him, assuring that he along with staff of the Ministry are fully prepared to serve the public and ensure government generates revenue to operate.

He notes that the honor bestowed on him by the Coalition of Civil Society Organization of Liberia is based on hard work of senior and junior staff of the Ministry of Transport.

Earlier, the Assistant Minister for Land and Rail at the Transport Ministry, Joseph Roberts and the Director for the Department of Land, Rail and Transport J. Liama Canmu, Department of Land and Rail praised the Civil Society Organization for honoring Deputy Minister Kollie which is in the positive direction.By Emmanuel Mondaye