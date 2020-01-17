Liberia: Transport Ministry Generates Over U.S.$700,000

17 January 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-Deputy Minister Kollie

Deputy Transport Minister for Land and Rail, J. Darious Kollie discloses that under his watch, the Ministry of Transport generated over US$700,000 last year from vehicles' registration, issuance of driver's licenses, and other aspects of movable objects in the country.

Minister Kollie pledges that he and his team at the Ministry are commitment to professionally serving the people of Liberia as well as making sure government generates more revenue to function effectively.

He calls on operators of vehicles and movable objects across the country to cooperate with the Ministry of Transport by regularizing their driver's licenses and other relevant documents to avoid embarrassment.

Speaking when he was honored by a civil society group, Minister Kollie thanks President George Manneh Weah for reposing confidence in him, assuring that he along with staff of the Ministry are fully prepared to serve the public and ensure government generates revenue to operate.

He notes that the honor bestowed on him by the Coalition of Civil Society Organization of Liberia is based on hard work of senior and junior staff of the Ministry of Transport.

Earlier, the Assistant Minister for Land and Rail at the Transport Ministry, Joseph Roberts and the Director for the Department of Land, Rail and Transport J. Liama Canmu, Department of Land and Rail praised the Civil Society Organization for honoring Deputy Minister Kollie which is in the positive direction.By Emmanuel Mondaye

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Lesotho PM Says He Will Resign as Police Probe First Wife's Death
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.