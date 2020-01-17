Liberia: MoPT Celebrates 40th PAPU Anniversary

press release

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications will celebrate the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) 40th anniversary on Saturday, 18 January.A press release issued Thursday, 16 January says the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications joins other African nations to celebrate the Pan African Postal Union's 40th anniversary.

The press release further states that "as part of its commitment as member of PAPU, the Ministry will celebrate the day by holding an elaborate press conference with media houses to sensitize the public on the significance of PAPU.

According to report, the day is celebrated on January 18 each year. The celebration will be held on Saturday at the main post office on Carey & McDonald Streets at 11:00AM.

The Ministry's release notes that the Pan African Postal Union is a specialized Institution of the African Union. Its main objective is to coordinate all activities aimed at developing postal services on the African Continent.

"PAPU was established by the constitutive Plenipotentiary conference of African ministers in charge of postal services held in 1980 in Arushia, Tanzania" the release notes.

"The vision of this specialized institution is to ensure the implementation of single postal territory that provides innovative, integrated and inclusive policy guidelines for development of postal sector in Africa," the release continues.

Meanwhile, the country will join the celebration under the theme, "The Post: A Veritable Partner for Financial Inclusion and Regional Integration".