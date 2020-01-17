Nigeria: FG to Partner With Dundee University On Nano Technology

17 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government through the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology is to partner the University of Dundee, Scotland to develop a technical committee that will focus on the study of Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Forensics and Information Communication Technology (ICT) for mutual benefits.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi said this on Thursday, when he received the Associate Dean of the University of Dundee, Prof. Mceleavy and the Nigerian chapter of the University's Alumni association in his office in Abuja.

The Minister praised the University for being a top destination of study for Nigerian students from the Undergraduate levels to Doctorate levels.

Barrister Abdullahi said the Ministry will tap into the University's trove of knowledge, because Science, Technology and Innovation is the key to the future.

He said that the Ministry would sponsor its scientists to study at the University, which would be of huge benefits to both parties.

Earlier in his address, the Associate Dean of International studies Dundee University, Prof. Peter Mceleavy, said his University was focused on developing close and mutual ties with the country and especially the Ministry.

He further hailed the track-record of Nigerian students in the University and how they have excelled in their studies and contributed positively to the global society.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
ICT
West Africa
Nigeria
Business
Innovation
Science
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.