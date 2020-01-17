Kenya: City Clinic Paying U.S.$500 to Egg Donors Aged Below 25

A Nairobi based health facility is looking for young women below the age of 25 years who are ready to donate their eggs for amounts ranging between Sh30,000 and Sh50,000.

La Femme Healthcare Clinic says that the women should be fit and must prove that they are educated up to secondary level.

In addition, the willing donors must not be breastfeeding or have had a baby in the last nine months.

Once one approaches the facility, their details will be profiled as voluntary donors and kept in a database.

It is from the database that people seeking donors will anonymously pick any donor who suits their wish list.

NUMBER OF FACTORS

"It is true that we have patients who do not have eggs reserves, a condition that is caused by a number of factors, these are the kind of customers we are targeting," Dr Martha Kuruga said.

Once the egg is donated, a woman can carry the pregnancy if at all they are healthy.

The facility said that the total cost of the whole process is Sh500,000 and it is the role of those looking donors to incur the costs of treatment for those who donate.

Dr Kuruga said that younger women are given first priority because they also have to deal with genetic issues that come with age.

According healthline, women are most fertile and have best chance of getting pregnant in their 20s making them the best candidates to donate eggs.

"This is the time when you have the highest number of good quality eggs available and your pregnancy risks are lowest. At the age of 25, your odds of conceiving after 3 months of trying are just under 20 percent," read an article from Heathline website.

