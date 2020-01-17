Liberia: Protest At Capitol Against Rep. Hanson Kaizolu Turns Chaotic As Women, SUP Members Engage in Stone Throwing

Monrovia — A group of women controlled by some officials of government including Nuwoe Scott, Assistant Minister for Insurance & Administration, staged a protest against Rep. Hanson Kiazolu at the Capitol for alleged rape, however, majority of the women did not even know why they were protesting.

"We don't know why they told us to come but they say every one of us who come will receive money so that's why we came," one of the protestors (name withheld) told FrontPageAfrica.

Several others told FrontPageAfrica they had no clue why they were transported to the Capitol.

The women are believed to be from the Coalition of Women Political Parties which is headed by Min. Scott.

The women, in their numbers, came in buses and were allowed entry into the courtyard of the Capitol; they chanted anti-rape slogans, accusing the lawmaker of being a rapist.

It was Representatives Munah Pelham-Youngblood of Montserrado County and Moima Briggs Mensah of Bong County who advised the women to print placards and prepare a petition that would be presented to the Legislature.

Basically, the women were calling for the investigation of Rep. Kiazolu whom they alleged raped his niece.

Rep. Kiazolu has been championing the investigation of President George Weah following series of leaked tapes disclosing grave allegations against the President.

How the Scene Turned Chaotic

The incident turned chaotic when Representative Kiazolu entered the premises of the Capitol with group of supporters predominantly young men some wearing T-shirts of the Students Unification Party (SUP) - a campus-based political party at the State-run University, University of Liberia.

Rep. Kiazolu's began to verbally attack the women, some of the women ran out of the premises, while others threw stones at the attacking supporters as they, too, returned stones.

The stone-throwing continued for over 30 minutes prompting the intervention of the police who tried to calm the tension between the two groups.

Politically motivated

In response to the women's petition, the Montserrado County District #17 Representative Kiazolu rubbished allegations of rape leveled against him by the women who claimed to be residents of his constituency.

Rep. Kiazolu said the allegation is politically motivated and orchestrated by officials of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to distract him from pursuing his determination to push for the investigation of a damaging leaked audio linking President Weah to corruption and abuse of office.

At a news conference on Thursday, he vowed to continue with his advocacy, and nothing will distract him from working in the interest of the Liberian people.

He also vowed to take those behind the rape allegation, which he said was intended to denigrate his hard-earned reputation, to court if they can come out because the petition against him was not signed by anyone.

He explained that the lady in question once lived with him, but while away, his wife and the lady had a misunderstanding and she was thrown out by his wife.

"Out of a sudden, some of my opponents started publishing my photo and that of the lady on Facebook claiming that I attempted raping her. I took the issue to court, but was advised by lawyers and judges to waive it since there was no evidence to link me to the case," he said.

He expressed surprise that a group of women claiming to come from his district accused him of rape.

"I will consult my legal counsel to take action. I just want them to come forward to be identified then we can start the process. Unfortunately, the petition was not signed," he said.

A heated debate erupted on Thursday when the petition was presented by the Committee on Claims and Petition as Speaker Chambers attempted to appoint a special committee to investigate the allegations, but some members including Rep. Munah Pelham-Youngblood argued that the Committee on Claims and petition should delve into the complaint and advise plenary.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others argued that the petition was not on the already adopted agenda, and there was no ground to discuss it until it is placed and adopted by plenary.

Allegations are false - Purported Victim Clarifies

Massa Princess Kaizolu, the supposed victim in an interview with reporters at the Capitol Building hours after the protest debunked the claims made by the women on her behalf and described it politically motivated.

"Kiazolu is a kind-hearted person lived with him since I was age zero and I am now 23 years old. All that is going on is a political makeup from his opponents. I can take oath that this is a lie. I have no issue with Kiazolu and will never," she said.

She promised to sue people who carry such a story about her. Massa, 23, said she is married and currently lives with her husband and they are both expecting a child.