Tunisia: Parliament Approves Loan From AFD to Digitise Health Sector

15 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) passed at a plenary session Wednesday an agreement on a loan from the French Development Agency (AFD) amounting to €27.3 million (85 million dinars).

The loan will fund a programme to support digital health. 120 MPs voted for the agreement and 13 rejected it.

Caretaker Health Minister Sonia Besheikh told TAP the loan agreement will help digitise the health sector and consolidate good governance.

This project will digitise 15 hospitals, she added.

The loan agreement will help update the ICT system in a number of public hospitals by supporting digital health, adopting digital medical records and digital archives as well as developing archiving systems of medical images and others, the minister affirmed.

Besheikh said the programme seeks to create 5 telemedicine systems in a number of hospitals and promote the digitisation of the health sector by holding seminars and conferences and upgrading Tunisian skills in the medical field.

The total cost of the project is estimated at €32.4 million (110 million dinars). It will be funded by a loan from the French Development Agency amounting to €27.3 million. The remaining sum will be deducted from the State budget.

