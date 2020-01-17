Liberia: National County Sports Meet Quarter-Finals Kick-Off Saturday

Official match-ball for the 2019/2020 National County Sports Meet customized with logo of sponsors

Following the qualification of eight counties that finished as group winners and runners-up, the stage is set this weekend for the kick-off of the quarter-finals of the country's biggest sporting festival, the National County Sports Meet.

With sponsorship with Orange Liberia, LISCR Shipping Company, Tsingtao Beer, APM Terminals and other partners, the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex (SKD) will have an excellent viewing this weekend, with those eight counties looking to advance to the semi-finals stage of the competition.

Football

On Saturday, January 18, Group A winners, Rivercess County, will be looking to stun Group C runners-up Grand Kru County in the first football match, before Cape Palmas Boys, Maryland county, who finished as winners of Group C, will face the Mississippi Boys of Sinoe.

Later on Monday in the second round of quarter-final matches, Group B winners, Lofa County, that have stormed Montserrado County with huge publicity ahead of the game, will face current champions Bomi county in the first encounter, before Gbarpolu take on Nimba County.

Fixtures

Saturday, January 18

Rivercess County vs Grand Kru County 17:00

Sinoe County vs Maryland County 19:00

Monday, January 20

Lofa County vs Bomi County 16:00

Nimba County vs Gbarpolu County 18:00

Kickball

Before the kick-off of the football games, eight counties will also be battling things up in the quarter-finals of the kickball category.

Fixtures

Saturday, January 18

Margibi County vs River Gee County-12:00

Grand Bassa County vs Grand Kru County-13:00

Monday, January 20

Lofa County vs Bomi County-13:00

Bong County vs Montserrado County-14:00