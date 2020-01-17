Liberia: LFA-Orange 1st Div. - Breweries Move Atop, LISCR Drop Fourth, Kwado Get First Win

Monrovia Club Breweries striker Mitis Mulbah celebrates after completing his brace. Photo: Anthony Kokoi

The midweek's actions of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Orange First Division League saw great dramas, stories and results coming from across the country.

Above them all, Monrovia Club Breweries headlined the actions after a crucial 2-1 victory over LISCR FC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in the day's first kick-off. Mitis Mulbah scored two decisive goals in either half as the "Beer Boys" moved atop of the league table.

It was a great win for Breweries as they took LISCR by surprise with a defensive tactic. After taking an early lead, they were reduced to 10 men when Raymond Fanciah was shown a red card midway through the first half but maintained their defensive posture to end the first half 1-0 in their favor.

LISCR FC struggled to get the best output from their midfield, which led to coach Tapha Manneh making two substitutions at the start of the second period. Armah Vaikainah and Curtis Koon were both introduced, replacing Aaron Sargbah and Edward Selebah.

The substitution yielded positive results as LISCR's attacks increased, but were unlucky with Marlon Harrison's clear chance coming off the crossbar, and was followed by midfielder Sekou Sheriff's brilliant free-kick that was denied by goalkeeper Abdoulai Koulibaly.

Despite the continuous pressure from LISCR, Breweries maintained their defensive posture, and eventually doubled their lead through a counter-attack that witnessed Mulbah complete his brace.

Some defensive performance to point out, noticeably, Breweries' captain Marvin Blapoh and his brother Festus Blapoh, who had great distance covered during the game.

LISCR finally got a consolation in the additional four minutes added time through striker Mark Karley, who came off the bench in the second half.

The defeat for LISCR dropped them to the fourth position on the log after they earlier moved top of the table before the county meet break. Breweries are now three points clear ahead of second place, Freeport FC.

It was not a good day for former Pags FC defender Gasumi Kouyateh, who made his debut for LISCR FC in during the game. The defender's deal has been in the pipeline following a long spell of negotiation until he surfaced in the team's starting lineup on Wednesday.

League Table after match-day four results.

Freeport FC moved to second on the log following a 2-0 win against Nimba FC in the second game at the ATS. An own goal plus a late goal scored by Tony Giah gave the First Division debutants all three points.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, another first division debutants, Nimba Kwado, grasped their first win after edging out NPA Anchors 3-0 at the Sanniquelle Sports Stadium in Nimba County. Josephus Mantor got a brace along with George Kerkulah's lone goal. The win moved them from the 11th to the 10th position. NPA Anchors remain bottom of the log with one point from four games.

At the Doris Williams Sports Stadium in Buchanan, traditional club Mighty Barrolle settled to a goalless draw against Small Town FC. Both Barrolle and Small Town are leveled on points, with Barrolle in the eighth position, while Small Town are in the seventh position.

The midweek's action also saw one of last season's golden boot joint winners, Varney Dukuly, of Nimba United, getting his first brace as Nimba United saw off Watanga FC 2-0 at the North Star Sports Stadium in Mount Barclay. Nimba United are third on the league table with seven points, levelled with second place Freeport FC and fourth place LISCR FC. Watanga are yet to secure a win since they last won 2-0 against Small Town on December 8, 2019.

Finally, since a win in their first game, defending champions LPRC Oilers yet get another as they were held 1-1 at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Margibi. Oilers are in the eighth position with five points, while Bea Mountain dropped to fifth from fourth.