Liberia: Tricycles Plying Opposite Lane Dangerous

16 January 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

The Traffic Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) has come under sharp criticism for directing commercial motorbikes and tricycles headed for Central Monrovia via Bushrod Island to take opposite lanes, which poses threat to human lives.

Speaking to this paper in an exclusive interview on Tuesday this week, several pedestrians explained that since mid 2019, the police have directed motorbikes and tricycles coming to town via Bushrod Island to take the opposite lane in the traffic thereby, coming in direct contact with vehicles enroute from Monrovia to Vai Town, putting them [pedestrians] at harms' way.

A resident of Vai Town, Bushrod Island Lassana Kollie, narrates that people are being injured every day due to the current situation, which he notes, contravenes the traffic law of the country.

Lassana wonders why the police that usually apprehend drivers and bike riders for violating traffic rules would be the ones to direct riders to take the opposite route in the traffic.

He calls on the police to immediately stop such behavior because it endangers both lives and properties.

He says nowhere in the world vehicles are allowed to ply opposite lanes in the traffic except ambulances, fire trucks, or VIP convoys.

Another pedestrian, Cecelia Thomas claims to have witnessed at least four accidents involving vehicles and motorbikes colliding, leaving several passengers wounded right in the presence of LNP traffic officers inVai Town.

She laments that the situation is not only causing death, but crippling many persons as a result of broken body parts even though they were not born in such condition.

She continues that anyone witnessing the situation in Vai Town would surely get angry with the police because their decision to allow operators of motorbikes to use opposite route poses threat to human lives.

Cecelia urges the police to redirect commercial motorbikes and tricycles headed for Monrovia via Bushrod Island to the rightful route for entering town to protect lives and properties.

When this writer contacted the traffic division of the police for comment on the situation, officers on duty said the Chief of Traffic had left for an official assignment.

